Man accuses tenants of harassment in video, dies by suicide later

A 32-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself after harassment by his tenant for not vacating a shop he owned in Rajasthans Alwar district, police said. The video shows victim Shankar Sharma accusing his tenants of harassing him by not vacating his shop.

Updated: 15-08-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself after harassment by his tenant for not vacating a shop he owned in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said. A purported video of the man making allegations against his tenants has surfaced. The video shows victim Shankar Sharma accusing his tenants of harassing him by not vacating his shop. He appealed to police and administration to take action accused Manoj Sharma and his son Keshav. A case has been registered at Kotwali police station and the matter is being investigated, police said.

