Bihar: Samastipur SHO dies after being shot at by cattle smugglers

Station House Officer (SHO) of Mohanpur police station in Bihar's Samastipur died after being shot at by cattle smugglers, said the police on Tuesday. According to the police, SHO Nandkishore Yadav succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna.

Samastipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Kumar said that SHO Yadav was shot above his eye during a cattle theft investigation. "There were incidents of cattle theft for the past few days in the Mohanpur area. Mohanpur OP in-charge SHO Nandkishore Yadav was looking into the matter. During the investigation, a gang from Nalanda come to the fore. Yesterday, there was information that some miscreants were trying to steal cattle. After getting the information, the police team caught three thieves, a truck and a pickup vehicle. During interrogation of the thieves they received information about the other gang members & he (Nandkishore Yadav) left with his team to nab the other gang members...The other gang members opened fire & the bullet hit him above his eye...," SP Vinay Kumar said.

The SHO was rushed to a hospital in Begusarai following the incident. He was then shifted to IGIMS after his condition turned critical. The deceased officer's family raised questioned the police stance on the matter and also alleged that he was forced to conduct the cattle theft enquiry.

His family further complained that the police initially informed them the officer met with an accident and did not tell them about the incident. (ANI)

