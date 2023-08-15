India bounced back despite being ravaged for hundreds of years: Sadhguru on Independence Day

In his Independence Day message, spiritual leader Sadhguru on Tuesday spoke about how India was ravaged in the 800 to 900 years before 1947 but noted the country still retained its culture and strongly bounced back in terms of economic growth and human development. "In the last 800 to 900 years, we've been ravaged like no other nation on the planet. When we talk about genocides, we speak about Genghis Khan, the Native American tribes or the African people being enslaved and of course Adolf Hitler's mechanised way of destroying people. But I must remind you, in terms of both numbers and the atrocious nature of what was done, no nation has seen as much ravaging as Bharat," reminded Sadhguru in his Independence Day speech from the Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore.

Explaining the reason why India retained its culture and has strongly bounced back from enslavement, Sadhguru said, "Despite many things that have happened, people retained their spirit. And this spirit is not a fighting spirit. That is the beautiful nature of India. This is just a living spirit. Normally, nations preserve themselves with a strong sense of fighting spirit. Here we have no fighting spirit, we don't want to fight we just want to live and we want everybody to live." Explaining the way forward for the country, Sadhguru said the time of embrace has come.

"This is a civilization which has always been a civilization of embrace, wanting to embrace the world, with our culture, with our music, with our science, with our business and above all our spiritual process. This is the way to influence the world." Equating the country with the blossoming of a flower, he said the fragrance of Bharat is enchanting and nobody can refuse it if it is presented properly.

"So on this Independence Day, let's commit to create that inclusiveness, be a leader of that inclusiveness in the world, create a nation and a world that is inclusive in nature and works for everybody's well-being and creates the best possibility for every life on this planet," pressed Sadhguru in his Independence Day message. (ANI)

