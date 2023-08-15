Scheme for traditional craftsmen, expanding network of subsidised medicine outlets: PM Modi’s announcements

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides delving into the progress made by the country so far in various spheres, made a few new announcements for its 140 crore people. He announced his government will soon launch a scheme for individuals skilled in traditional craftmanship, will raise the number of Jan Aushadi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000, and come up with a program through which people who live in cities -- but are living in rented houses, or slums, or chawls and unauthorized colonies – will get relief in interest rates.

“In the days to come, we will launch a scheme on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, benefiting individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship, particularly from the OBC community. Weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, barbers, and such families will be empowered through the Vishwakarma Yojana, which will begin with an allocation of around Rs 13-15,000 crore,” PM Modi said from the rampart. Speaking about Jan Aushadi Kendras – where subsidized medicines are made available, he said they have provided new strength to senior citizens and middle-class families in the country.

“In a joint family, if someone has diabetes, it's quite natural to get a medical bill of Rs 2000-3000. We provide medicines that cost Rs 100 in the market for just Rs.10, Rs.15, Rs.20 through Jan Aushadhi Kendras. And today, with 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country, about Rs 20 crore has been saved by these people who needed medicines for these kinds of diseases. And these are mostly people who belong to middle-class families,” he explained. Keeping in mind the aspirations of middle families’ dreams of purchasing their own homes, he said his government is mulling interest subvention to provide some relief.

“Middle-class families are dreaming of buying their own houses. We are coming up with a new scheme in the coming years that will benefit those families that live in cities but are living in rented houses, slums, chawls and unauthorized colonies. If they want to build their own houses, we will assist them with relief in interest rates and loans from banks that will help them save lakhs of rupees,” he said. Speaking about India’s demography, democracy, and diversity, he said this trinity has the potential to fulfil every dream of India. In the same breath, he explained while countries around the world are witnessing an age structure that is growing old, India is moving energetically towards its youthful age structure.

“I want to tell the youth of my country that today there is no dearth of opportunities, as many opportunities as you want, this country is capable of creating more opportunities. Sky's the limit,” he said. On India’s G20 presidency and events being held across the length and breadth of the country, he said the way various G20 events and programs have been organized in every corner of India since the past year, it showcased the abilities of common people to the world and have introduced the diversity of India.

“Now the ball is in our court; we should not let the opportunity go; we should not miss the opportunity.” His speech at the Red Fort also found mention of the creation of new ministries -- Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of AYUSH, and Cooperative Ministry.

PM Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort last appealed to countrymen to take a pledge that the country will become a developed nation by 2047 – when the country celebrates in 100th year of Independence. Against that backdrop, he said today, “I have an unwavering belief that in 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of independence, my country will be a developed India. And I am saying this on the basis of the strength of my country, our available resources and particularly trusting the power of youth, of those under 30 years of age. Moreover, I am saying this on the basis of the strength of my mothers and sisters. However, there are certain obstacles in front of it because in the last 75 years certain bad elements have creeped into the society and have become a part of our social system so much so that sometimes we even turn a blind eye toward these. Now is not the time to shut your eyes.”

However, he cautioned that if the dreams are to be fulfilled, the resolutions are to be achieved, then it is the need of the hour to fight the three evils by holding the bull by its horns – Corruption, dynastic politics, and appeasement. PM Modi’s today’s address from the ramparts was his 10th Independence Day speech. The speeches over the years have reflected the goals and progress made by the country in various spheres.

Prime Minister today also spoke about Manipur, where ethnic violence started in early May. He stated that both the state and central governments are working together to find solutions to the issues and will continue to do so. “In the past few weeks, particularly in Manipur in the North-East, and in some other parts of India, there has been a spell of violence, where many people lost their lives, and the dignity of mothers and daughters was violated. However, in the last few days, we have been hearing continuous reports of peace, and the entire nation stands with the people of Manipur,” he said.

“The people of Manipur have maintained peace in the past few days, and they should continue to foster that peace, as it is the path to resolution. Both the state and central governments are working together to find solutions to the issues and will continue to do so,” he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)