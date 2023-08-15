By 2047, Haryana will be ahead of all states in terms of development: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday expressed his confidence in Haryana's potential to surpass all other states in terms of development by the year 2047. The Chief Minister was addressing the state level Independence Day function organized at Fatehabad on the 76th anniversary of Independence today. On this occasion, while congratulating and wishing the people of the state on Independence Day, he commemorated the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

The Chief Minister said that the heroes of Haryana had also participated enthusiastically in the freedom movement. He said that even after independence our soldiers kept showcasing unparalleled examples of bravery during the foreign intrusion in 1962, 1965, and 1971 as well during the Kargil War. Expressing his gratitude to the great freedom fighters, the Chief Minister paid heartfelt tributes to the bravehearts and unsung heroes of the freedom movement who laid their lives for our better tomorrow. Remembering the fallen soldiers, he recited the lines of national poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

As he raised the tricolour in celebration of Independence Day for the ninth time, Chief Minister Manohar Lal stated, "I feel happy and proud." Chief Minister Manohar Lal said, "This auspicious festival of Independence is also a day to celebrate achievements of the Nation. Today India is launching missions like Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan on the strength of its advanced technology and unique talent. Recently our Chandrayaan-3 has entered the moon's orbit and will land on the moon after a week from today.

Describing the country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi as a Prime Minister with far-reaching vision, he said, "PM Narendra Modi is capable of resolving challenging situations in very less time. By abrogation of Article-370 and Section 35-A from Jammu and Kashmir, the dream of united India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari has been materialised in true sense. By beginning the construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya, which is on the verge of completion, he has strengthened the faith of millions of citizens." The Chief Minister said that we have been celebrating 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' for the last two years. At the conclusion of this festival, this time the Prime Minister has launched the campaign 'Meri Maati-Mera Desh'. In this campaign started on the anniversary of 'Quit India Movement' on August 9, soil from every village and every city of the country is being collected, he said.

Describing the partition of the country as the biggest tragedy of the 20th century, the Prime Minister has started celebrating 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas' on August 14 in memory of its victims, he said. Haryana CM said, "The morale of the brave soldiers has been boosted by fulfilling the old demand of 'One Rank-One Pension'. By implementing the new National Education Policy, the way has been paved to make a self-reliant India of the 21st century, our government in Haryana has set a target of completely implementing the National Education Policy by the year 2025."

Giving information about other concrete steps taken by the Prime Minister, he said that surgical air strike, Citizenship (Amendment) Act, freedom from the evil practice of triple talaq, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Abhiyan, water conservation etc. many epoch-changing steps have been taken up. Recalling the freedom struggle, the Chief Minister said, "We are proud that the first spark of the freedom movement was ignited on May 10, 1857 from Ambala. That spark later transformed into a mass movement, due to which we were able to gain freedom from British rule in 1947."

To inspire new generations with the patriotism of those fighters, we have built a martyr's memorial (Shaheed Smarak) in Ambala Cantonment, he added. He said, "We cannot repay the debt of the sacrifices of our bravehearts, but we can express our gratitude towards them by taking care of their families. Taking steps in this direction, the government has constituted 'Sainik and Ardh-Sainik Welfare Department' in the state. The ex-gratia amount for the soldiers of army and paramilitary forces who were fallen during the war has been increased to Rs. 50 lakh. Even in case of martyrdom during the I.E.D. Blast, the ex-gratia amount has been enhanced to Rs. 50 lakh. 367 dependents of fallen soldiers of army and paramilitary forces have been given jobs on compassionate grounds."

Describing Fatehabad district as the land of heroes, he said that the heroes here had actively participated in the freedom movement. "There were 14 freedom fighters in the same village Dhangar. They participated in the Civil Narmani and Salt Satyagraha of 1931-32 and the historic Quit India Movement of 1942. In the 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' campaign, the names of such heroes are being inscribed on the 'Gaurav Patt' of villages across the country," he said. The Chief Minister said that we have considered the people of the entire state as our family. He said that the day we assumed the responsibility of 'Jan Sewa' in the year 2014, our aim is to protect the interests of every Haryanvi.

"Equal development of all citizens and all areas has been our priority in the spirit of 'Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek' without any disparity of religion, community, caste, region etc. Haryana has witnessed harmony, equal development, brotherhood along with significant transformation in common people's lives in the last 9 years. For this, it was necessary to remove those hindrances which were coming on the way of development," he added. He said that since the independence of the country, the previous governments kept talking about the welfare of the poor, but gave no benefits. "According to the philosophy of Antyodaya of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, we created a unique scheme of Parivar Pehchan Patra to ensure that benefits of the public welfare schemes reach to the deprived families," CM added.

He said we have succeeded in transforming the system by establishing direct contact of the government with the public. He added that the biggest reason for the failure of the earlier system was its lack of transparency. Through more than 100 portals and apps, we have openly displayed every government initiative and programme to the public, he said. He said that some opposition people undoubtedly raise questions on the digital portals, but the result of this is that today they are sitting at home, marriage of poor's daughter, pension of elderly, widow and disabled, B.P.L. Card, Chirayu card, student scholarship etc. benefits go directly to the beneficiary accounts with a single click. Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that now the middleman culture has ended and corruption has been curbed.

Haryana CM said, "We are celebrating the year 2023 as 'Antyodaya Arogya Varsh'. In this, about 85 lakh Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu cards have been made sitting at home for free treatment of the poor. Under the Nirogi Haryana Yojana, the health of about 25 lakh poor people has been examined. Clean drinking water has been provided to 13 lakh homes under the 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' programme. We have provided loans for self-employment to more than 50 thousand poor by organizing Antyodaya fairs to raise the standard of living of the poor. To provide a roof over the head of the poor, 36 thousand houses have been built under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' and 16 thousand houses are under construction. To ensure distribution of ration to every poor, we have installed P.O.S. Machines at ration depots. Now no one can get ration by fraudulent means." He said that 'Chirag Yojana' has been launched to fulfill the dream of the poor to send their children to private schools.

CM Khattar further said, "Five extra marks are being given to candidates from poor families in government jobs. Not only this, priority is also being given to the youth of poor families in the recruitment of contract employees through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. The scope of social security pension has now been increased. Now widowers above 40 years of age and unmarried above 45 years of age have also become eligible for a monthly pension of Rs. 2,750. We have brought revolutionary changes through e-governance in every field like agriculture, industry, trade, employment, education, health etc." "Just as people are getting the benefits of various schemes from the data of the Parivar Pehchan Patra, sitting at home, in the same way, in the agriculture sector, 'Meri Fasal-Mera Byora' portal has been created and many schemes benefiting the farmers have been linked with that portal. The amount of crop sale, compensation for crop loss, incentive amount for direct sowing of paddy under Mera Pani Meri Virasat, etc. are directly deposited in the farmer's account through this portal. Now the farmers do not have to make rounds of the Government offices for land transfer. They get it online only," he further said.

He said that the State Government has started several promotional schemes for water conservation and soil health and has promoted organic farming, natural farming and crop diversification. Apart from this, we are also including new technologies like drones in the agriculture sector, he said. The Chief Minister said that industries are the mainstay of our economy. "We have created an ecosystem of Ease of Doing Business to accelerate the industrial development of Haryana. Now procedures for granting certificates, licenses and permissions are smoothen to remove any hassle of business operations. Today, 24/7 services are being provided online to the investors in Haryana and it has been ensured to give them all approvals within a stipulated time period. Today Haryana has become the first choice of investors from India and abroad," Haryana CM said.

He said that 'Mukhya Mantri Vyapari Samuhik Niji Durghatna Yojana' and 'Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Bima Yojana' have been started to compensate for the loss of life and property of traders during natural calamities. Monthly pension has been ensured for retailers and shopkeepers under 'Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyapar Maandhan Yojana'. The Chief Minister said that it is the need of the hour to impart skill-based education to the youth which will enable them to become self-reliant. "Following this vision, we have implemented the new National Education Policy-2020. We have linked education from school to university with skills," he added.

He informed that 1.10 lakh youths have been given government jobs on the basis of merit. "Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam has been constituted to protect youth from exploitation by contractors in outsourcing services. Online passport facility has been started for youths who wish to make their career overseas. Single registration facility has been provided to get rid of repeated application fees for jobs," he said. He said Haryana players have left an indelible mark with their commendable performance at National and International level sports events. He said that our players have brought laurels to the state and country by winning medals. CM said, "We are developing state-of-the-art sports infrastructure for them so that they get sports-coaching facilities as per global standards. We are adopting the concept of 'Catch them young' to groom talented players. For this, sports nurseries have been established at various places. Apart from giving cash prizes to medal winning sportspersons, government jobs are being given. Monthly honorarium is also given to the players who get the award."

The Chief Minister said that women have a big contribution in the development of the country. "We are committed to the economic and educational development of this half of the population and to provide them a safe environment. We have given 50 percent representation to women in Panchayati Raj Institutions to ensure women's participation in the development of villages. To increase livelihood opportunities for women, a provision has been made to give one-third of the ration depots to women. The operation of 'Atal Kisan Mazdoor Canteen' and 'Vita sales centres' has also been entrusted to women. 56 thousand self-help groups of women have also been formed for self-employment. We have established a college within a radius of 20 kms to provide facilities of higher education to the daughters of Haryana. 76 new colleges have been opened in the state. More than half of these are girls' colleges. Today girls are being given free education till post graduation," Haryana CM said. He said that we believe that the path of development of the state passes through the streets of the villages and facilities like electricity and internet have an important contribution in the development of villages. "Today, many opportunities for employment and education are being made available sitting at home through them. That is the reason why we are ensuring 24-hour power supply in more than 5,700 villages of the state and internet through fiber optical cable in more than 6,000 villages. We have made villages 'Lal Dora Mukt' to end years-long property disputes. Similarly, all the properties of the cities also have property ID. Fraud in the purchase and sale of properties has ended. Along with this, the 'No Dues Certificate' for the property has also been made online," he added.

He said that we have started a 'Gram Darshan' portal to establish a link between elected representatives, government and village residents. On this, villagers can give demands, suggestions and complaints related to their Gram Panchayat. "In order to maximize the participation of Panchayati Raj Institutions in development, we have assigned them certain powers. In order to strengthen the financial position of Panchayati Raj Institutions, a stamp duty surcharge equal to 2 percent of the property value in rural areas has been imposed. One percent of the revenue collected from this is given to Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti and the remaining one percent to Gram Panchayats. We have adopted the concept of Social Audit to ensure quality, bring transparency and eliminate corruption in development works," CM Khattar said. He further said, "We have also taken several steps for decentralization of the powers of the urban local bodies. We have got the mayor's direct election done. To strengthen the financial position of urban local bodies, two percent revenue of stamp duty on registration of property has been provided to them. We are laying special emphasis on strengthening the infrastructure in the cities and towns of the state. Karnal, Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula are being made smart cities. The Metropolitan Development Authority has been constituted for the development of Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula, this authority will also be formed in Hisar. Property ID of every property in the cities has been created."

He called upon the people of the state to forget all kinds of social, religious and communal differences and maintain mutual harmony and brotherhood by following their great cultural traditions. On this occasion, various school children gave a wonderful presentation of patriotism as well as Haryanvi, Punjabi and cultural programs that weave the country into the thread of unity. The chief guest honored freedom fighters, fallen soldier's families and players who brought laurels to the state and country at the national and international level during the function. The Chief Minister announced Rs. 5 lakh for the children who participated in the function. Along with this, he also announced a holiday for the schools of the state on Wednesday. Apart from this, in the state level Independence Day function, the commandos of the police personnel also showed amazing stunts on the bike. On the other hand, police personnel showcased their horse riding skills. Along with this, the CID of Haryana Police showed a play regarding deactivating of bombs after receiving information.

Chairman, Haryana Bureau Of Public Enterprises, Subhash Barala, Sessions Judge, DR Chalia, ADGP, Alok Roy, ADGP CID, Alok Mittal, ADGP Hisar Division, Srikant Jadhav, Hisar Divisional Commissioner, Geeta Bharti, Deputy Commissioner, Mandeep Kaur, SP, Smt. Aastha Modi besides other officers of various departments were present in the ceremony. (ANI)

