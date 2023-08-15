After heavy rain, Yamuna water level in Delhi crosses ‘warning’ mark
Because of the heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday, the water level in the Yamuna in Delhi on Tuesday increased, crossing the ‘warning’ mark
- Country:
- India
Because of the heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday, the water level in the Yamuna in Delhi on Tuesday increased, crossing the 'warning' mark. The water level at the Old Railway Bridge was 204.94 m, at 6 pm, said Central Water Commission (CWC). According to the CWC, Yamuna's water level crossed the warning level at 3 pm in Delhi with the level rising to 204.57 meters. The 'warning' level is 204.5 m.
The Central Water Commission (CWC) predicted that the level is set to rise further to 205 m by 5 am on Wednesday. This is, however, below the 'danger' mark of 205.33 m. A month earlier heavy rainfall in the river's catchment area caused floods in several areas of the national capital. On July 13, the Yamuna in Delhi registered its highest-ever recorded flood level at 208.66 m. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh govt announces promotions in several departments
Himachal Pradesh: NH 5 closed at Chakki Mod due to landslide in Parvati Valley
BJP slams Himachal Pradesh CM's decision, alleges political favoritism in Principal Media Advisor appointment
Himachal Pradesh: 330 roads closed due to rain-triggered landslides, flashfloods
Days after landslide closed NH 5, Himachal Pradesh authorities suspend toll collection at Sanwara plaza