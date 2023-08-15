Left Menu

Let BJP swear they have not taken 40 pc commission, not done corruption: K'taka Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the corruption allegations against the Congress government in the state and said that first let the BJP swear to God to have not taken 40 per cent commission and not done corruption adding that "even accusing requires ethics."

Let BJP swear they have not taken 40 pc commission, not done corruption: K'taka Minister Ramalinga Reddy
Karnataka Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy(File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the corruption allegations against the Congress government in the state and said that first let the BJP swear to God that they have not taken 40 per cent commission and not done corruption adding that "even accusing requires ethics." Responding to BJP leaders demanding Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to swear on Ajjaiah regarding the commission issue, Ramalinga Reddy said that it is the job of the opposition party to criticise without evidence.

"Let the BJP first swear to God that they have not taken 40 per cent commission, they have not done transfer business, they have not done corruption. Even accusing us requires ethics...," he said. Talking about the opposition's allegation that the state government has not yet "taken off", he said, "Our government has already moved thousands of kilometres ahead. Let the critics do it. It is the job of the opposition party to criticise with no evidence."

Commenting on former State Minister Ashwath Narayan's rant against the government, he said that Ashwath Narayan's words have no value even in the BJP. "BJP has fulfilled only 60 promises out of 610 promises they made before. BJP has not acted as promised. Out of 165 promises made by our government in 2013, we have fulfilled 158 promises. So no importance should be given to BJP's statements. We have reached people through guarantees. BJP means Bogus Janta Party, no need to give much importance to their words," he said.

Talking about Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa's statement that junior leaders in the party should also be given priority after two years, Minister Reddy said, "It is his personal opinion. Everyone should have a chance. Let's see after two and a half years. The High Command leaders will decide on this issue." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

