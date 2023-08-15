Bahrain signs deals for 72 MW solar park -state news agency
Bahrain has signed deals to proceed with a solar park project with capacity of 72 megawatts (MW), the state news agency reported on Tuesday.
The project will contribute 28% of the 250 MW of renewable energy capacity targeted by Bahrain by 2025, Bahrain News Agency said.
