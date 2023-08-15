Rajasthan: Six family members die in car-truck collision in Phalodi

Six people from the same family, died on Tuesday as the SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck on National Highway 11 near Khara village in Rajasthan's Phalodi district, police said. The police said that seven people from the same family were travelling in the SUV. They were residents of Junejo Ki Dhani village in Rajasthan. The car was on the way to Phalodi from Phalsund village in Rajasthan when a truck travelling at high speed hit it in the front, the police informed.

While five people died on the spot, two of them who were critically injured were rushed to the government district hospital at Phalodi. Both of them were then referred to a hospital in Jodhpur. However, one of the injured, a woman, died on the way to Jodhpur. Phalodi Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar Bansal informed that among the six deceased, two were women. The car was found in a dilapidated state, owing to the impact of the accident.

Phalodi Station House Officer Omprakash Godara has reached the spot and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief on X and offered his condolence to the family members of the deceased.

"Death of 6 people in Phalodi road accident is very sad. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and courage to the families," read a rough translation of the Chief Minister's message on X. (ANI)

