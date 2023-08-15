Left Menu

Rajasthan: Six family members die in car-truck collision in Phalodi

The police said that seven people from the same family were travelling in the SUV. They were residents of Junejo Ki Dhani village in Rajasthan.

ANI | Updated: 15-08-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 21:00 IST
Rajasthan: Six family members die in car-truck collision in Phalodi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people from the same family, died on Tuesday as the SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck on National Highway 11 near Khara village in Rajasthan's Phalodi district, police said. The police said that seven people from the same family were travelling in the SUV. They were residents of Junejo Ki Dhani village in Rajasthan. The car was on the way to Phalodi from Phalsund village in Rajasthan when a truck travelling at high speed hit it in the front, the police informed.

While five people died on the spot, two of them who were critically injured were rushed to the government district hospital at Phalodi. Both of them were then referred to a hospital in Jodhpur. However, one of the injured, a woman, died on the way to Jodhpur. Phalodi Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar Bansal informed that among the six deceased, two were women. The car was found in a dilapidated state, owing to the impact of the accident.

Phalodi Station House Officer Omprakash Godara has reached the spot and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief on X and offered his condolence to the family members of the deceased.

"Death of 6 people in Phalodi road accident is very sad. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and courage to the families," read a rough translation of the Chief Minister's message on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023