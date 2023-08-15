TMC delegation to visit Jadavpur University student's bereaved family tomorrow

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation will on Wednesday visit the bereaved family of the Jadavpur University student who died after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel, the All India Trinamool Congress said. In a message on X, the All India Trinamool Congress wrote, "The untimely demise ofSwapnadeep Kundu, a bright first-year student of Jadavpur University has left us not only appalled but also incensed."

"Tomorrow, our leaders, @kakoligdastidar, @DrShashiPanja, @Chandrimaaitc, @basu_bratya and @sayani06 will be meeting the bereaved family, standing by their side to offer solace and support in this moment of profound sorrow. In unity, in grief, and in unwavering determination, we say: No more ragging. No more pain May he rest in peace!" the party added. The TMC delegation will include state education Minister Bratya Basu, Minister of State (Independent charge) Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Chandrima Bhattacharya, state Minister of Women and Child Development Shashi Panja, Banga Janani Bahini Chairperson Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Trinamool Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh.

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the ‘Marxists’ for the Jadavpur University student death case. “Who are these people? They are the Marxists,” Mamata Banerjee said adding that they are in cahoots with the BJP and the Congress in Bengal.

“Even today, they are in cahoots with the BJP and the Congress in Bengal and Trinamool is their prime enemy. They don't have an iota of shame,” the West Bengal Chief Minister said speaking about the alleged perpetrators of ragging that led to the death of the Jadavpur University student Swapnadeep Kundu. In an attack at the Left, Mamata alleged that the deceased student, Swapnadeep was forced to take off his amulet since Jadavpur University is a “Red fort”.

“They don't have an iota of shame. Swapnadeep was forced to take off his amulet because 'this is a Red Fort'. They consider the university as their fiefdom. They don't allow police or CCTV cameras on the premises. There is an environment of terror in the prestigious Jadavpur University,” Mamata Banerjee said. Speaking about the incident, Mamata Banerjee said, “I am extremely saddened and appalled at the incident. Jadavpur University is surely a prestigious and reputed institution but some students lack humanity. I do not blame the students there. A section of CPI(M) enthusiasts consider it their birthright to torture young students who come from rural areas.”

Earlier on Sunday, speaking to ANI, student leaders from Jadavpur University claimed that installing CCTV cameras on campus is not a one-stop solution to prevent incidents of ragging. "CCTVs can only help in detecting who is the culprit. But CCTVs cannot help in stopping ragging," Subhodeep Bandyopadhyay, General Secretary of Kolkata SFI said.

A first-year student, Swarnodip Kundu, of Jadavpur University in Kolkata died on Thursday after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel on Wednesday night. Kundu, a first-year student of the Bengali Department, belonged to the state's Nadia district. (ANI)

