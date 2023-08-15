After drawing large crowds, Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival ends

Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival, organized by the Tamil Nadu tourism department in Mamallapuram, ended on Tuesday evening. The Kite Festival, which began on August 12, drew a large crowd on these four days. Tamil Nadu Tourism Department Minister K Ramachandran also participated in the last day of the Kite festival. Speaking to Media Minster K Ramachandran said that the state government is taking various efforts to promote tourism in the state.

The Kite Festival invited all of the world's professional kite flyers to display their wide range of kites by putting on a spectacular show for the viewers. According to the officials, the festival's aim is to persuade skilled kite makers and flyers from across the world to exhibit their innovative styles and dazzle the spectators with extremely unique kites. The venue of the festival, TTDC Ocean View, is spread across 14 acres along the seashore, making it an ideal choice to fly the kites.

TNIKF's this edition featured kite flyers from Thailand, the United States, Malaysia, and India. Visitors viewed a display of handcrafted kites from 8 countries. The festival began at midday on all four days, with distinctively planned events to ensure that guests have quite a worthwhile experience. (ANI)

