PM lauds healthcare heroes, Jan Aushadhi Kendras on 77th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt appreciation to the nation's healthcare workers, particularly nurses and doctors, for their unwavering dedication in transforming the country's fortunes. The PM's address emphasized the crucial role of a human-centric approach in achieving global development, a lesson underscored by the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

50 nurses from various corners of the country were extended a special invitation to join as honoured guests at the Red Fort. They were among the 1800 special guests representing diverse fields such as Sarpanches, teachers, farmers and fishermen.

Prime Minister Modi's gesture highlighted the significance of their contributions and resilience, especially in the face of the ongoing pandemic. Acknowledging the role of healthcare workers in India's fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Modi praised their dedication and tireless efforts, which were instrumental in achieving the milestone of administering over 200 crore COVID vaccinations, read the PMO press release.

He noted that India's assistance to the world during and after the pandemic had firmly established the nation as a reliable friend on the global stage. Addressing the nation, PM Modi spotlighted the government's commitment to enhancing Universal Health Coverage through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, which offers Rs 5 lakh annual health coverage to below-poverty-line families.

He commended the significant investment of Rs 70,000 crores in Ayushman Bharat, emphasizing its role in advancing the nation's healthcare accessibility. The Prime Minister also praised the Jan Aushadhi Kendras for their contribution to the middle class, citing savings of Rs 20,000 crores.

These Kendras, which provide affordable generic medicines, have been instrumental in empowering citizens and contributing to their well-being. Looking to the future, Prime Minister Modi revealed ambitious plans to expand the network of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, with a target of reaching 25,000 Kendras from the current 10,000, read the release. Underlying his vision of "One Earth, One Health, and One Future," Prime Minister Modi's address celebrated the spirit of collective effort, resilience, and progress. (ANI)

