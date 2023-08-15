Left Menu

Pakistan hopes to earn 8-10 billion rupees from sale of media rights

The PCBs major earning comes from their share from the ICC, sale of title sponsorship of PSL and the broadcasting rights of the league and international home matches.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 15-08-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 21:47 IST
Pakistan hopes to earn 8-10 billion rupees from sale of media rights
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan cricket authorities are hopeful of raking in revenue ranging between rupees 8 to 10 billion from the sale of media rights of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and its international matches at home.

The PCB will invite tenders for media rights of the PSL and the next four-year cycle of its international home matches.

The PCB will also invite bids for production rights of matches. According to sources, so far, two Pakistani channels have approached the board for media rights of the PSL and international matches at home, but one of them was blacklisted by the government.

A third channel, in collaboration with a foreign investor, is also said to be interested in entering the race for obtaining media rights. The source said presently the board was engaged in the process of carrying out a market research and would also utilise the services of a consulting company for the same.

Meanwhile, as per a source in the market, given the saturation cricket is facing these days, combined with economic difficulties by Pakistan business entities, the PCB will find it hard to get bids above the reserve prices they quote in their tenders for production and broadcasting rights.

It is for the first time that PCB will sell the rights for PSL and international home matches as a bundle deal.

Recently, the board hired former director of commercial, Babar Hamid, while some other individuals were also keen to help the PCB in the sale of rights process and make commissions, the source added. The PCB’s major earning comes from their share from the ICC, sale of title sponsorship of PSL and the broadcasting rights of the league and international home matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023