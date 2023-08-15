Pakistan hopes to earn 8-10 billion rupees from sale of media rights

Pakistan cricket authorities are hopeful of raking in revenue ranging between rupees 8 to 10 billion from the sale of media rights of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and its international matches at home.

The PCB will invite tenders for media rights of the PSL and the next four-year cycle of its international home matches.

The PCB will also invite bids for production rights of matches. According to sources, so far, two Pakistani channels have approached the board for media rights of the PSL and international matches at home, but one of them was blacklisted by the government.

A third channel, in collaboration with a foreign investor, is also said to be interested in entering the race for obtaining media rights. The source said presently the board was engaged in the process of carrying out a market research and would also utilise the services of a consulting company for the same.

Meanwhile, as per a source in the market, given the saturation cricket is facing these days, combined with economic difficulties by Pakistan business entities, the PCB will find it hard to get bids above the reserve prices they quote in their tenders for production and broadcasting rights.

It is for the first time that PCB will sell the rights for PSL and international home matches as a bundle deal.

Recently, the board hired former director of commercial, Babar Hamid, while some other individuals were also keen to help the PCB in the sale of rights process and make commissions, the source added. The PCB’s major earning comes from their share from the ICC, sale of title sponsorship of PSL and the broadcasting rights of the league and international home matches.

