US STOCKS-Wall St falls as retail sales data fans rate fears, big banks drop

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data stoked worries interest rates could stay higher for longer, while U.S. big banks dropped on a report that Fitch could downgrade some lenders.

The Commerce Department's report showed retail sales grew 0.7% last month against expectations of a 0.4% rise, suggesting the U.S. economy remains strong. While traders' bets of a pause on hikes by the Federal Reserve next month stayed intact at 89% after the data, analysts said investors were worried that rates could stay at current levels for longer than previously anticipated. Also weighing on markets, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo dropped between 1.8% and 2.4% after a report said ratings agency Fitch could downgrade multiple banks. "The story from Fitch about potential downgrades to multiple U.S. banks (is) weighing on sentiment," said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities.

"You combine that with the retail sales figures this morning that we're a little hotter than estimates, (it) furthers the potential higher for longer rates scenario from the Fed." Shares of regional lenders PacWest Bancorp, Zions Bancorporation and Western Alliance Bank fell between 3% and 6.3% after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp's latest regulatory overhaul proposal. The S&P 500 banking index hit a one-month low, last down 2.2%, while the KBW regional banking index slipped 2.2%.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark Treasury note briefly climbed to a near 10-month before edging lower. Rising Treasury yields have kept equities under pressure after hotter-than-expected producer prices data last week fueled fears the Fed could keep rates higher for longer.

All major 11 S&P 500 sectors declined, with energy stocks leading losses on weaker crude prices. Technology stocks fared better, thanks to a 2.2% rise in shares of Nvidia after UBS and Wells Fargo lifted their price targets on the stock.

Nvidia had posted its biggest one-day percentage gain since late May in the previous session following bullish comments from Morgan Stanley, with analysts also saying investors were piling into the stock in the run-up to its earnings next week. U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies JD.Com, Alibaba Group and Bilibili slid between 2.2% and 4.6% after another round of disappointing economic data from China which prompted Beijing to cut key policy rates.

At 12:04 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 256.98 points, or 0.73%, at 35,050.65, the S&P 500 was down 30.25 points, or 0.67%, at 4,459.47, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 71.07 points, or 0.52%, at 13,717.26. Among other stocks, General Motors fell 1.7% after Berkshire Hathaway cut its stake in the automaker.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire disclosed a new investment in homebuilder D.R. Horton and Lennar Corp, lifting their shares up 2.3% and 1.6%, respectively. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 3.87-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.15-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and 15 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 142 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)