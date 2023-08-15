Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: ‘At Home’ held at Raj Bhavan on Independence Day

The ‘AT HOME’ function hosted by Andhra Pradesh Governor  S Abdul Nazeer on the occasion of 77th Independence Day was held at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday. Chief Minister  YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife  YS Bharathi Reddy, Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh  Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur along with his wife  Gudiya Thakur attended the function, said the  Raj Bhavan. Thammineni Seetharam, Speaker of the AP Legislative Assembly, some of the state ministers and MLAs and MPs, sportspersons, Padma Awardees, Media persons, and Freedom Fighters, were among other dignitaries who attended the function. Earlier, Governor  Abdul Nazeer went around and personally greeted all the guests who attended the AT HOME function held at Raj Bhavan lawns, said the Raj Bhavan in a media release.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the National Flag at the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the IGM Stadium in Vijayawada. The Chief Minister said in his Independence Day speech that his government has been striving to usher in Grama Swaraj visualized by Mahatma Gandhi by changing the face of agriculture, industry and services.

"Andhra Pradesh is the only state that has brought in major changes in the rural administrative system through 15,000 village and ward secretariats, digital libraries, RBKs and the volunteer system to extend quick civic services to the people in full transparency," CM Jagan said. (ANI)

