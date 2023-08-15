As Dussehra-Diwali bonus, we will give Rs 1000 crores to Singareni workers: Telangana CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao today hoisted the National flag at Golconda fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. Earlier today, he paid tribute to the bravehearts at the War Memorial, Parade Grounds. Addressing the people Telangana CM KCR said, "I wish a very happy Independence day to all the people on the occasion of 77th Independence day. Though the 75 years of Independence is of very great significance, we could not reach the heights we hoped for. Though the country has natural resources and hardworking people, the resources are not being utilised because of misgovernance. The freedom we achieved will be meaningful only when the resources will be properly utilised for the development of people of all communities equally."

CM KCR said that when Andhra Pradesh state was united, all sectors of Telangana were destroyed. Telangana was looted and a victim of unequality. CM KCR said, "The separate Telangana state was a result of a elaborate Telangana movement. The people faced a lot of difficulties when Andhra Pradesh was united. The BRS government which was formed amidst all these have worked towards the reformation of Telangana. We have tirelessly worked towards the development of Telangana. We have brought Telangana to the first place in many sectors. We have reached a stage where 'Telangana practices and the country follows'. Telangana which used to await for a drop of water, is now full of water with more than 20 reservoirs."

With the 3 crores tonnes of grain production, Telangana has become the Annapurna of the country. We are in a golden period in welfare and development, he said. CM KCR further said, "The entire country is in awe seeing the progress of Telangana in a decade. Per capita income, electricity consumption per individual, clean drinking water, high quality of medical care and education are the factors for measuring the development of a state. Telangana is in first place in all these factors. We have increased our wealth and distributed it to the people. Telangana is the only state that provides 24 hours electricity to all sectors and free electricity to farmers."

Telangana faced incessant continuous rains last month and the government have taken precautions in advance. We have alloted officials, equipments, NDRF teams and all others for rescuing people during the floods, he said. Telangana CM said, "We have alloted Rs. 500 crores for the rescue operations. We have given ex-gratia to the people who died in the floods and also supported all the people who faced losses. We also waived off loans to the farmers. In two terms of government, we waived off Rs. 37,000 crores to the farmers. There is no other state which can match Telangana in the welfare of farmers. While Telangana is performing well, some people are making unnecessary statements like 3 hours of electricity is enough for farmers. The people will give a befitting reply to them."

The Telangana government has also started the Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation project, CM KCR said. He said, "Along with giving water to 12 lakh acres, the project will also provide drinking water to 1200 villages. However, the opposition are putting cases in Green tribunal to stop this project. They have kept the lives of the people at stake for their gains. However, the project will be completed soon. The government has also given podu lands. We are also building houses for the poor. Around 1 lakh houses are constructed and ready to be distributed in Hyderabad. We also have 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme for those who have lands and wish to construct houses. There is a 5% reservation in the scheme for Divyang."

The government is providing financial assistance for Dalits, minorities and others. It is also giving aasara pensions, he further said. "We have also taken up many steps for the development of RTC corporation. For the welfare of the RTC employees, we have decided to merge 43,373 employees into the government. However, some forces tried to stop the bill in assembly but we were successful in passing the bill. While the formation of Telangana, there were only 3 medical colleges in Telangana. BRS government with an aim of establishing a medical college and nursing college in every district of Telangana have started 21 medical colleges and the cabinet have sanctioned 8 more medical colleges. We have a high quality medical facility in the state. We are also building 4 super speciality hospitals in the 4 corners of Hyderabad. We are also building a super speciality hospital in Warangal and are also expanding the beds in NIMS hospital," Telangana CM said.

The BRS government has uplifted the Singareni colleries that the previous governments have pushed into losses, he said. "We have lifted the company's turnover from Rs.12,000 crores to Rs.33,000 crores. As Dusshera-Diwali bonus, we will give Rs.1000 crores to the Singareni workers. Telangana is implementing Stratergic road devlopement in Hyderabad to make it singal free city with Rs.67,149 crores. We are also expanding the metro and link roads. Telangana has become a destination for the national and international investments and a heaven for industries. We have recieved 2,51,000 crores of investments of industries in the state. In the last 9 years, 17,21,000 people got employment in the industrial sector. The IT sector was also developed in Telangana," the CM said.

The BRS government is going forward with equal and integrated development. We have been giving development and welfare equal weightage, Telangana CM added. (ANI)

