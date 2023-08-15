PM Modi envisions empowered women, aims for 2 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' through SHGs

The Prime Minister unveiled a vision that seeks to create 2 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' (prosperous sisters) in villages, driven by the collective strength of Women's Self Help Groups (SHGs). Prime Minister Modi highlighted the significant strides already taken, with 10 crore women actively engaged in Women's Self Help Groups across the nation.

He emphasized the roles these empowered women play, stating, “In villages today, one can find a Didi in the Bank, in the Anganwaadi and a Didi to provide medicines.” This growing network of empowered women is a testament to the profound impact that collective efforts can achieve.

The PM’s address also focused on harnessing the potential of agri-tech and technology in rural development. “Prime Minister Modi announced an initiative that seeks to equip 15,000 Women's Self Help Groups with the necessary training and resources to operate and repair drones.

This initiative, aptly named "Drone ki Udaan," will empower women to take to the skies, using drone technology to further enhance agricultural practices and rural development”, read the PMO press release. (ANI)

