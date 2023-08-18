Telangana: G. Kishan Reddy pays tributes to freedom fighter Papanna Goud on his birth anniversary

Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy paid tribute to freedom fighter Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud by garlanding his statue at Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Friday on the occassion of the freedom fighter's birth anniversary. Reddy who was on his way to Khammam was welcomed by BJP leaders and karyakartas as he stopped in Choutuppal for praying his tribute to a freedom fighter and said that Papanna Goud was a warrior who fought with the spirit of equality.

"Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud was a symbol of self-respect and bravery and was a who fought with the spirit of equality. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit celebrations, the Modi government is commemorating the historians and following the same Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year released commemorative coins and postal covers on Goud," said G. Kishan Reddy. Meanwhile, rich tributes were paid to popular freedom fighter across Telangana on his birth anniversary.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao also paid tribute to Goud and remembered the historical role played by him. Rao said Papanna Goud stood as a symbol of self-respect and bravery of Telangana and his endeavour for political and social equality of all sections of the people has gone down in history. (ANI)

