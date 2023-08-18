Drought-prone areas of Marathwada not receiving allotted water, claims Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve; warns of agitation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Friday warned of staging an agitation if the drought-prone areas of Marathwada do not receive water allotted to them.

Water from dams in the upper areas is being used for non-irrigation purposes, because of which the Nandur Madhmeshwar project in Marathwada is getting less water, claimed Danve, the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council. Danve held a meeting with officials of the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC) in Aurangabad.

''I reviewed the status of projects in Marathwada and water for the region from the western area (of Godavari basin), connecting Vaitarna and Mukne projects on an administrative level. A review of schemes running in Marathwada under the Central government funds was also taken,'' he said. The quantity of water used for non-irrigation purposes from upper areas of Nandur Madhmeshwar project was going up. However, this water is meant for farmers in Gangapur and Vaijapur talukas of Aurangabad, the Sena leader said.

''We will take up this issue with the state government. If our voice is not heard, we will take to the streets,'' he said. Talking to PTI, Danve claimed that out of 383 MCM water from Bham, Bhavli, Mukne and Darna dams of Nashik district that comes into Nandur Madmeshwar project, 303 MCM is reserved for Marathwada.

However, the drought-prone region is only receiving 125 MCM water, while the rest is being used for non-agricultural purposes in Nashik district, he alleged.

