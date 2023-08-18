Left Menu

HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu proposes high-level committee for monitoring road projects and drainage systems

Speaking at a meeting on Thursday evening, the Chief Minister highlighted the imperative need for robust drainage and cross-drainage systems along roads across the state. He declared that roads lacking adequate drainage solutions would not be approved for construction henceforth.

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 17:58 IST
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu heading the meaning (Photo-Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has proposed the formation of a high-level committee to oversee the implementation of new road projects and ensure the integration of proper drainage systems.

Attributing water seepage and structural damage to the absence of proper drainage and cross-drainage systems, the CM emphasized that ensuring quality work during construction was crucial. The proposed high-level committee and monitoring teams will play a pivotal role in enforcing this requirement. Chief Minister Sukhu, inquiring about damages caused by heavy rains, directed officials to take immediate action and report on the matter.

To address road damage resulting from landslides, CM Sukhu instructed the Public Works Department to deploy sufficient machinery and equipment. He further urged for increased resources to unblock major roads in the Mandi district. Scientific approaches to curb soil erosion and landslides along riverbanks in Kullu district were emphasized, with both the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD) tasked with implementing long-term solutions.

In light of recent calamities, the State Government announced plans to bolster disaster management efforts. Each State Disaster Management Authority (SDRF) company will be equipped with two cranes to aid in disaster mitigation and rescue operations. Drones will also be provided to District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) for mapping, monitoring, and distributing essential supplies during emergencies.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, OSD to the Chief Minister Gopal Sharma, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretaries Onkar Chand Sharma, Bharat Khera, and Devesh Kumar, along with departmental secretaries and senior officers, attended the meeting to discuss and strategize these initiatives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

