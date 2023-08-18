Left Menu

J-K: Weapons, ammunition recovered in Kupwara

"A huge cache of arms and ammunition including 5 AK Rifles, 7 Pistols, 4 Hand Grenades and other incriminating material has been recovered," they added.

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 18:11 IST
Weapons, ammunition recovered in Kupwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Weapons and ammunition were recovered during a joint operation by Indian Army, Border Security Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police, on specific intelligence input by various agencies in the Machhal sector of Kupwara district, officials said on Friday. Chinar Corps, Indian Army took to the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) and said that the joint operation was launched from August 15 to 18 based on intelligence inputs by various agencies of the likely presence of a cache of war-like stores.

Earlier on August 10, joint forces of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army busted a terrorist module at Uri in the Baramulla district of the union territory, arresting three people and recovering arms and ammunition from them. A case under UA (P) Act & Arms Act has been registered.

"A terrorist module has been busted in Uri Baramulla, and 3 terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit have been arrested. Arms and ammunition were recovered from them, and a case under UA(P) Act & Arms Act registered," said the police. Two grenades were recovered from him and he was taken into custody immediately. He was later identified as Showkat Ali Awan, a resident of Churunda, Uri, said the police.

According to the police, the accused are involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and they distribute the weapons to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

