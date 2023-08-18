Left Menu

Woman throws acid on dog in Mumbai, booked for animal cruelty

The stray dog named Brownie suffered severe burn injuries after the woman allegedly threw acid on him reportedly after the dog "troubled" the cats she used to feed in the building.

Mumbai Police has booked a woman for allegedly throwing acid on a dog, police said on Friday. The incident took place in the city's Malad Malvani area.

The stray dog named Brownie suffered severe burn injuries after the woman allegedly threw acid on him reportedly after the dog "troubled" the cats she used to feed in the building. Police said that a case has been registered against the accused woman under an appropriate section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"We have registered a case under IPC section 429, section 11 (1) and section 119 of the Maharashtra Police Act against the accused woman," said police. The dog was rescued by TV actor Jaya Bhattacharya and taken to her NGO for treatment, according to her post on her social media account. (ANI)

