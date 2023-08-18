NCCF, NAFED to sell tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg from Sunday
- Country:
- India
Cooperatives NCCF and NAFED will start selling tomatoes at a reduced rate of Rs 40 per kilogram from August 20 amid declining price of the kitchen staple in wholesale and retail markets.
Since last month, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) have been selling tomatoes at a discounted rate on behalf of the Consumer Affairs Ministry to contain the price rise.
Initially, the subsidised rate was fixed at Rs 90 per kilogram which had been successively reduced in line with the decline in prices in order to ensure benefits to the consumers.
''The last downward revision of the retail price to Rs 50/- per kg was on August 15, which now stands further reduced to Rs 40 per kg w.e.f. August 20,'' an official statement said on Friday.
Till date, over 15 lakh kilogram of tomatoes have been procured by the two agencies and are being sold to retail consumers in major consumption centres in the country, it said.
These locations include Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan (Jaipur, Kota), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj) and Bihar (Patna, Muzaffarpur, Arrah, Buxar).
NCCF and NAFED are procuring tomatoes from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
TN CM Stalin urges PM Modi to intervene in Cauvery issue, advise Karnataka to release water
"This is greatest injustice done by Congress Govt on Dalits": Former Karnataka CM Bommai on misuse of SC/ST funds
Karnataka health minister visits mohalla clinic in Delhi
Delhi Mohalla clinics "overhyped": Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao
Karnataka health minister first praises Delhi's Mohalla Clinic initiative, then calls it 'overhyped'