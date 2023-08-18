Left Menu

Malabar Gold launches first jewellery manufacturing unit in WB

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-08-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 18:38 IST
Malabar Gold and Diamonds, a major gold and diamond retail chain of the country, Friday launched its first state-of-the-art jewellery manufacturing facility in West Bengal.

The unit - Malabar Gems and Jewellery Manufacturing has been built at an investment of Rs 150 crore at the Gems and Jewellery Park at Ankurhati in Howrah district, a company official said.

The facility is spread over 50,000 sq ft and employs over 850 people to produce a varied range of gold, diamonds jewellery, besides precious gemstones, he said.

The unit was inaugurated on Friday by the state Industries and Commerce minister Shashi Panja.

The Ankurhati unit has an annual manufacturing capacity of four tonnes of jewellery and 36,000 ct of diamond studded jewellery, he added. ''West Bengal is one of the major jewellery manufacturing hubs and the state has a deep-rooted tradition of excellent workmanship. The unit will play a key role in our mission 'Make in India. Market to the World,'' Malabar Group chairman M P Ahammed said.

The unit has been designed keeping in mind the environment, social and governance compliance (ESG) and comfort of the artisans.

The company has 10 manufacturing units across India and employs more than 4000 artisans.

