Finland's OL2 nuclear reactor off grid; power prices rise

Finland's OL2 nuclear power reactor was shut down early on Friday and will remain offline until Aug. 28 due to problems caused by increased moisture in the facility's turbine, operator TVO said, helping to pushing up electricity prices.

There was no impact on nuclear safety, TVO added. The outage comes at a time of low wind power generation that has already lifted Finnish prices, according to Refinitiv analyst Petter Engblom Nordby.

Electricity prices for Friday soared up to 270 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) for hours where demand is typically highest, far exceeding prices in other parts of the Nordics and continental Europe, data from power exchange Nord Pool showed. "We expect wind production to be 800-1,000 MWh lower per hour than normal in peak hours," Nordby said.

Wind production is also expected well below normal next week, with electricity prices forecast to stay high as well, he added. Restrictions on cross-border transmission capacity between Finland and Sweden also pushed prices up on Friday, according to the Finnish grid operator Fingrid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)