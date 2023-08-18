Left Menu

Assam: Anti-corruption sleuths seize over Rs 45 lakh from govt engineer's premises

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam on Friday seized Rs 45,54,385 from the premises of a government engineer who was earlier caught while taking a bribe, said officials. The sleuths of the anti-corruption department conducted the searches in the arrested engineer's house and in the government quarter that he occupied.

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 19:21 IST
Assam: Anti-corruption sleuths seize over Rs 45 lakh from govt engineer's premises
Assam: Anti-corruption sleuths seize over Rs 45 lakh from govt engineer's premises (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam on Friday seized Rs 45,54,385 from the premises of a government engineer who was earlier caught while taking a bribe, said officials. The sleuths of the anti-corruption department conducted the searches in the arrested engineer's house and in the government quarter that he occupied. Manoj Kumar Saikia, Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B) Haflong Division of Dima Hasao district was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000, said officials.

"Searches were conducted by the teams of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the government quarter occupied by the accused at Haflong, Dima Hasao and his residence at Nagaon town on Thursday night and Friday," said Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in a press statement. During the search, a cash amount of Rs 44,51,835 has been recovered in his residence in Nagaon town. And another cash amount of Rs 1,02,550 has also been recovered from his government quarter in Haflong, said the statement.

The total cash recovered from his house and official residence thus amounted to Rs 45,54,385, the statement added. The other recoveries from his residences include documents relating to the building and flat; a number of plots of land; multiple bank accounts; other investments in the Post Office (KVP/NSC certificates); bank FDs, and insurance policies. Further investigation into the case is continuing, said officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
2
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023