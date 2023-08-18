Assam: Anti-corruption sleuths seize over Rs 45 lakh from govt engineer's premises

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam on Friday seized Rs 45,54,385 from the premises of a government engineer who was earlier caught while taking a bribe, said officials. The sleuths of the anti-corruption department conducted the searches in the arrested engineer's house and in the government quarter that he occupied. Manoj Kumar Saikia, Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B) Haflong Division of Dima Hasao district was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000, said officials.

"Searches were conducted by the teams of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the government quarter occupied by the accused at Haflong, Dima Hasao and his residence at Nagaon town on Thursday night and Friday," said Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in a press statement. During the search, a cash amount of Rs 44,51,835 has been recovered in his residence in Nagaon town. And another cash amount of Rs 1,02,550 has also been recovered from his government quarter in Haflong, said the statement.

The total cash recovered from his house and official residence thus amounted to Rs 45,54,385, the statement added. The other recoveries from his residences include documents relating to the building and flat; a number of plots of land; multiple bank accounts; other investments in the Post Office (KVP/NSC certificates); bank FDs, and insurance policies. Further investigation into the case is continuing, said officials. (ANI)

