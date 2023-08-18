RK Singh lays foundation stone for extension of Powergrid's sub-station at Lakhisarai

Union Power Minister RK Singh on Friday laid the foundation stone for the extension of Powergrid's 400/132 kV Lakhisarai sub-station at Lakhisarai in Bihar. This sub-station has been built by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (Powergrid), a power ministry statement said.

As part of the project, 220 kV GIS will be constructed in existing sub-station premises, along with the installation of 2 transformers of 500 MVA capacity.

Lakhisarai MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha; Member of Legislative Council Ajay Kumar Singh; Chairman and Managing Director of Powergrid K Srikanth; Director Project Abhay Chowdhary and senior officers of the company and state government were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said the extension of Powergrid's sub-station at Lakhisarai will significantly improve electricity availability in the region.

The minister also said this will benefit the entire Bihar.

The energy capacity of the country is being augmented to fulfil future power requirements as well, he added.

Singh said the Centre has taken various steps and given requisite funds to states in order to strengthen power distribution systems.

There should be no reason for load shedding since adequate systems have been put in place for the generation and transmission of power, he noted.

Asserting that the nation has to become a developed country, the minister said the government has formulated laws, providing for payment by the distribution licensees, and compensation to consumers for violation of standards of performance.

Power generators should become a thing of the past, he added.

The extension of the substation will lead to improved power availability in Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Munger and Jamui districts and also ease power supply to meet future energy demands. The installation of state-of-the-art GIS technology of 220 kV voltage level in the Lakhisarai sub-station will further strengthen the connectivity of the region to the national grid, the statement said.

The provision of uninterrupted power supply will also lead to the industrial and commercial development of the region, it added.

