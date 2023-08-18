Left Menu

Opportunity for investment in tier two cities too: CM Siddaramaiah during meeting with US Consul General  

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday met Consul General of the United States of America Christopher W Hodges and said that there is a conducive environment for investment in Karnataka and there is an opportunity to invest in Tumkur, Davangere and other tier two cities as well.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday met Consul General of the United States of America Christopher W Hodges and said that there is a conducive environment for investment in Karnataka and there is an opportunity to invest in Tumkur, Davangere and other tier two cities as well. "The state of Karnataka is the second highest tax-paying state in the country and has an investor-friendly ecosystem. The law and order situation is in place and skilled human resources are available," the CM extended an invitation to make more investments in the state.

Welcoming the decision to open American Consulate in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah promised to provide all necessary support and cooperation. Speaking on the occasion, Christopher Hodges said, "Excited to be here in Bengaluru and to see optimism and energy in the partnerships here. With over 650 American companies and 30 years for the US on the ground here, our commitment is clear. I enjoyed discussing with the Chief Minister ways we can take his partnership even further."

Head of Political/Economic Department Virsa Perkins, Political/Economic Officer Jason Evans, Chief Minister's Political Secretary K Govindaraju and Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Dr Rajneesh Goel were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

