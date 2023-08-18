Livestock sector has contributed around 30.19% during year 2021-22 in total agriculture and allied sector GVA: Union Secretary

A Regional Review Meeting under the Chairpersonship of Smt. Alka Upadhyaya, Union Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, GoI was held here today, for Animal Husbandry and Dairy sector with Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/ Secretary along with concerned Directors, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department of Northern States in order to discuss progress of implementation of the programmes/schemes of the Department. The review meeting was attended by Additional Secretary, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Joint Secretaries, Chief Controller of Accounts, Advisor (Stat.) and other Senior Officers of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India.

Smt. Upadhyaya highlighted that the livestock sector is consistently growing at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.67% during 2014-15 to 2021-22 (at constant prices) which is attributed by parameters of Livestock Sector such as Dairy, Bovine, Poultry, Goatery/Piggery etc. Further, livestock sector has contributed around 30.19% during the year 2021-22 in total agriculture and allied sector GVA (at constant prices).

In the meeting, Union Secretary reviewed the physical and financial progress of all animal husbandry and dairying schemes being implemented by Government of India in the States/UTs. She emphasized to liquidate unspent balances lying with States/UTs. Union Secretary also stressed that the issues relating legacy data updation, interest on payment through Bharatkosh, etc. need to be resolved on priority to enable Govt. of India to release funds to the States/UTs during the current financial year. She also reviewed status of vaccination against FMD and brucella, operationalisation of Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs), milk situation, fodder situation, etc. across the country.

She mentioned that preservation and protection of livestock through provision of healthcare is another thrust area for the Department. She advised that States need to accelerate FMD, Brucella and PPR vaccination.She also insisted that awareness campaigns should to be organized across States with active participation of Union Government, State Governments and District Officials for better outreach of scheme benefits to the livestock and dairy farmers.

