Left Menu

Bihar: Journalists hold protest in Patna after murder of colleague in Araria

Members of the Bihar Working Journalist Union on Friday hold a protest in Patna over the murder of a journalist in the Araria district. They asked the state government to ensure the safety of journalists across the state. 

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 19:39 IST
Bihar: Journalists hold protest in Patna after murder of colleague in Araria
Journalists hold protest in Patna on Friday over their colleague's murder (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Bihar Working Journalists Union on Friday staged a protest in Patna over the murder of a journalist in the Araria district. They asked the state government to ensure the safety of journalists across the state. The journalist, identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav, was allegedly shot dead at his home by unidentified assailants in the Raniganj Bazaar area in the district, police said earlier on Friday.

"Journalist Vimal Yadav was shot by the unknown accused. After getting the information of the incident Raniganj police station sent the body for postmortem. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and dog squad are called to the incident site," J.S. Gangwar, ADG, Headquarters (Bihar Police) said. "From the information received through relatives we got to know that in 2019, Vimal's brother was also killed. The trial was ongoing and the deceased's testimony was yet to happen. Relatives are suggesting this as the reason for the murder. Araria police are on the site and doing the investigations," the police officer added.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar termed the incident 'unfortunate'. Speaking to reporters, the Bihar CM said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. How can someone kill a person this way? I have asked the officials to inquire into it." Reacting to the murder, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday blamed the "poor" law and order situation in the state for the incident.

"There is no law and order rule in Bihar...Murders are rampant in the state...Criminals have their spirits very high in Bihar...Today, Bihar is emerging as a crime state in the country..," Ashwini Kumar Choubey said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
2
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023