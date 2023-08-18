Delhi: Two arrested for kidnapping 14-year-old girl, demanding ransom

Delhi police on Friday arrested two accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl in Shahdara here. The girl was allegedly lured on Instagram to settle in Nepal in the field of fashion design. After kidnapping her, the accused made a ransom call of Rs 50 lakhs to her parents. According to DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena, "On August 16 a complaint was received that a girl aged 14 years went to a tuition centre in Janta colony and did not return. When she was called over the phone it was coming switched off. The family searched tuition centres and nearby areas but could not locate her. At night they received one call for a ransom of Rs 50 lakhs from the contact number of her daughter by some unidentified person threatening that if they do not pay she will be harmed. Alarmed by this father reported it to the police station Seemapuri."

Assessing the gravity a case was registered, u/s 364A IPC at Seemapuri police station. Six teams were immediately assigned various duties to nab the accused, DCP Meena said. He further added, "60-70 CCTV cameras were analyzed and during which the victim was seen going towards Mansarover Park Metro Station. Further, during the course of the investigation, one of the suspects was identified as Ravi Kumar resident of Tahirpur village. Hence with the help of technical assistance, analysis of CCTV footage and secret information suspect Ravi was nabbed from the place near Kashmiri Gate when he was trying to take a train to Bihar."

Further, on exhaustive interrogation of the suspect Ravi, it was revealed that he had a habit of trading in the share market hence he along with his friend Akash resident of Hapur GZB UP had plotted the whole plan to grab some easy money, DCP Meena revealed. "The victim got in touch with Ravi on Instagram wherein Ravi deliberately and purposefully enticed her to go to Nepal for fashion designing. Once they got hold of the girl they threatened to harm her and her family and placed a demand of Rs 50 lakhs to the father of the victim," he added.

The accused Ravi further disclosed that the girl was kept in the house of another accused Akash at Mahamaya Kunj, near Sewadham Mandir, Behta, Hajirpur Loni UP. The raiding teams who were in the vicinity as per technical evidence data carefully conducted a raid and the girl was safely recovered from custody. Hence, the other accused was arrested and the girl was recovered. Further proceedings of the case are underway. Two mobile phones of the accused persons a mobile phone used for demanding ransom have been recovered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)