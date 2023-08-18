CBI arrests Bhiwandi CGST Superintendent for accepting bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Superintendent, CGST Bhiwandi Commissionerate Mumbai for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. five lakh from the complainant. A case was registered against Hemant Kumar Superintendent, CGST, Bhiwandi Commissionerate, Mumbai on the allegations of demanding undue advantage of Rs. 30 Lakh for settling the pending GST matter of a Company. Later, the accused allegedly negotiated the bribe amount to Rs. 15 Lakh.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. five Lakh from the complainant, as the first instalment of the total bribe. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in Mumbai, Ghaziabad which led to recovery of cash of Rs. 42.70 lakh (approx); documents related to movable/ immovable assets and other incriminating documents. The arrested accused was produced today before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Mumbai, and he was remanded to police custody till August 21, 2023.

It is alleged in the complaint that in connection with the investigation of the GST invasion case of the company, Hemant Kumar, Superintendent had called Kundan Jha on July 26 and enquired about his (Kundan Jha's) role at Wellfull Inter-Trade Pvt. Ltd. when he was employed there and about the business profile of Wellfull Inter-Trade Pvt. Ltd. It is alleged in the complaint that after 3-4 days, Kundan Jha received a call from Mayur Magar, Custom House Agent (CHA), known to him, who used to do clearance work for Wellfull Inter-Trade Pvt. Ltd. In the call, he promised Hemant can settle the matter of investigation and told Mayur to ask any responsible person from the company to get in touch with him for settling the matter. It is alleged in the complaint that in the meanwhile, Hemant Kumar, persistently kept calling Kundan Jha on Whatsapp call asking to meet him someplace other than his office. Finally, on August 15 they met at a restaurant near Wadala Railway Station.

During the said meeting Hemant Kumar offered to settle the matter if he is paid Rs 30 lakhs as bribe. The next day, Kundan contacted the top management and told them whatever was told to him by Hemant Kumar but the management of Wellfull Inter-Trade Pvt. Ltd. was not interested to pay any bribe and asked him to resolve the matter legally by reporting the demand of bribe to the concerned anti-corruption agency. The complainant has provided telephonic conversation between him, Kundan Jha and Hemant Kumar, Superintendent, CGST, Bhiwandi which were recorded on a micro SD Card with the help of a digital voice recorder. The verification of the complaint has established the demand of undue advantage of Rs 30 lakhs by Hemant and it was finally settled for Rs 15 Lakhs for settling the matter of M/s Wellfull Inter-Trade Pvt. Ltd. (ANI)

