Left Menu

100 pc of funds received under centrally funded schemes should be spent on development works: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting of centrally funded schemes and externally aided projects at the secretariat on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 20:22 IST
100 pc of funds received under centrally funded schemes should be spent on development works: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting of centrally funded schemes and externally aided projects at the secretariat on Friday. Chief Minister Dhami said, "100 per cent of the funds received from the central government under the centrally funded schemes run in the state should be spent on development works."

The Chief Minister directed that a monitoring cell should be formed at the government level for monitoring under the centrally funded schemes and regular monitoring of the work being done by the departments should be done after the department sends the proposal to the central government and approves the proposal. The Chief Minister further said, "If any department is facing any problem for the successful implementation of the schemes under centrally sponsored schemes, then the Chief Minister's office should be informed about the problem immediately. To solve the problem, a solution will be found by holding a meeting with the concerned officials."

The Chief Minister also gave instructions to ensure that the file does not unnecessarily remain pending in the government after the funds have been sanctioned by the Central Government under various development schemes. Departmental secretaries should release the sanctioned amount from their level, he said. The Chief Minister instructed that the works related to infrastructure development should be expedited. "After the approval of the departmental minister for the selection of working institutions, the selection process should be started without delay, so that there is no delay in the implementation of the schemes," the CM said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
2
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023