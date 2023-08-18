Left Menu

Passenger on-board secretly clicks pics of cabin crew; DCW seeks report from DGCA, Delhi Police

Taking suo moto cognizance of a viral video where a passenger was found clicking objectionable photos of the cabin crew inside a flight, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued notice to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Delhi Police.

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 20:30 IST
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Responding to the viral video, the SpiceJet airline spokesperson informed that a passenger seated in the first row of SpiceJet flight SG157 operating from Delhi to Mumbai on August 2, was found clicking pictures of cabin crew, while she was seated on the jump seat at the time of take-off. The passenger was confronted by the crew members. He deleted the pictures from his phone and apologised for his action. The passenger also gave a written apology. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal, in the notice, mentioned that a video about this is going viral on Instagram. This is a very serious matter. Taking cognizance, they are issuing notices to the police and DGCA.

Considering the gravity of the matter, she sought a detailed report and asked the reasons, if the accused had not been arrested. The DCW chief has also sought a detailed action taken report on the matter and asked to provide the sought information to the Commission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

