Fire breaks out in Patalganga industrial area in Maharashtra's Raigad

A fire broke out in a company located in the Patalganga industrial area of Raigad in Maharashtra on Friday evening. A fire force team rushed to the spot with fire brigade vehicles, said officials. 

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 20:36 IST
Fire breaks out in Patalganga industrial area in Maharashtra's Raigad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in a company located in the Patalganga industrial area of Raigad in Maharashtra on Friday evening. A fire force team rushed to the spot with fire brigade vehicles, said officials. The efforts to douse the fire is still going on.

What caused the fire is not known till now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

