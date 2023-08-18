Uttar Pradesh govt encourages people to use millets

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): With the objective of encouraging millet consumption and boosting farmers' income, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to incorporate millets in the form of 'Bajra khichdi' into the mid-day meals provided to children. This is a boost for millet-growing farmers, considering the number of children in Uttar Pradesh who receive midday meals. The government is already procuring maize and bajra at the minimum support price (MSP) and has decided to purchase 'jowar' along with paddy at MSP starting this Kharif season.

The Chief Minister's Office said, "Decisions made by the Yogi government would have a significant impact. For example, after the inclusion of bajra in the mid-day meal, its demand will also increase. The government will have to purchase more to meet the elevated demand. As a result, the farmers will get better prices for bajra in the open market as well, and better prices will also encourage farmers to produce more. Overall, it will be beneficial for the health of the common man and will also bring prosperity to the farmers." In the future, the same situation may also happen to 'Jowar'. Millets are also good for the environment. They require less water than other cereals and can thrive without fertilizers or pesticides in poor soils. They are a good crop for farmers in dry regions dealing with the effects of climate change. (ANI)

