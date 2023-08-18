Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker to inaugurate ninth Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Conference in Udaipur

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, Speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, C.P.Joshi, MPs, MLAs of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha, Chairperson of CPA headquarters, Ian Liddell-Grainger and other dignitaries will grace the inaugural event.

18-08-2023
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the ninth Commonwealth Parliament Association (CPA) India Region Conference at Udaipur on Monday (August 21). Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, Speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, C.P.Joshi, MPs, MLAs of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha, Chairperson of CPA headquarters, Ian Liddell-Grainger and other dignitaries will grace the inaugural event.

The theme of the two-day Conference is "Strengthening Democracy and Good Governance in Digital Age". During the Conference, Presiding officers of State Legislatures like Chairpersons, Speakers, Deputy Chairpersons and Deputy Speakers will brainstorm on some topics. One of the topics is how to make public representatives more effective or efficient in encouraging good governance through digital empowerment.

The other topic is the role of public representatives in strengthening the nation through democratic institutions. The Conference will conclude on Tuesday (August 22) with the valedictory address of Vice-President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and other dignitaries will be gracing the valedictory session. (ANI)

