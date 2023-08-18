Left Menu

Scoreboard: IND vs IRE, First T20I

PTI | Dublin | Updated: 18-08-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 23:00 IST
India Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Stirling b Craig Young 24 Ruturaj Gaikwad not out 19 Tilak Varma c Tucker b Craig Young 0 Sanju Samson not out 1 Extras: (LB-1, W-2, NB-0) 3 Total: (2 wkts, 6.5 Overs) 47 Fall of Wickets: 46-1, 46-2.

Bowler Mark Adair 1-0-10-0, Joshua Little 3-0-20-0, Barry McCarthy 2-0-14-0, Craig Young 0.5-0-2-2.

