ANI | Updated: 18-08-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 23:35 IST
NHRC notices to Delhi Chief Secy, police commissioner over beating of student by teacher at school
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a student of a government school in Delhi had to be hospitalized after a severe beating by his teacher. His parents have registered an FIR in the matter. However, no arrest was made by the police. The Commission has observed that despite several legislations, the incidents of corporal punishment continue with impunity, which is a cause of concern. Therefore, the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks.

The report should also include the action taken against the responsible teacher, the status of the FIR registered in the matter, the health status of the victim student and compensation if any, paid to the aggrieved family. The Commission would also like to know about the steps taken/ proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future. Issuing the notices, the Commission has noted that the National Policy for Children 2013 states that in education, the state shall ensure that no child is subjected to any physical punishment or mental harassment and to promote positive engagement to impart discipline so as to provide children with a good learning experience. Section 17 (1) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 expressly bans subjecting a child to mental harassment or physical punishment. Cruelty to children is also prohibited and a penal offence under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

According to the media report, carried out on 16th August 2023, the father of the victim alleged that the teacher had slapped the student and wrenched his neck. The victim student did not inform the parents of anything about the incident. Still, the next day when the swelling was visible, the family members inquired about it and came to know about the alleged brutality committed by the teacher. The student was then admitted to the hospital and an FIR was got registered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

