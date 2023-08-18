Left Menu

NTA nabs impersonators in EPFO exam using AI tool

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday apprehended impersonators at Noida, Kolkata and Roorkee who had come to sit for the EPFO Social Security Assistant Examination, said officials. 

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2023 23:38 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday apprehended impersonators at Noida, Kolkata and Roorkee who had come to sit for the EPFO Social Security Assistant Examination, said officials. According to the officials, at a Center in Noida, Sector 62, the Facial Recognition Check, a mandatory requirement at the Centre had failed for the candidate which raised an alarm.

Following the alarm, an AADHAAR authentication check was initiated which disclosed the actual picture of the applicant. The impersonator admitted to the wrongdoing and was handed over to the Police for further action. Similar cases were also caught, one each in Kolkata and in Roorkee, the officials added.

As part of a comprehensive control mechanism, NTA deploys several control mechanisms to check impersonation NTA has incorporated Artificial Intelligence checks using different tools as part of their pre-exam and during exam initiatives to check malpractices and impersonation during the ongoing EPFO Social Security Assistant Examination being conducted by the agency, said officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

