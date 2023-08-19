Left Menu

4 dead, 4 injured as bus collides with autorickshaw in Bihar's Purnia

Three persons died on the spot, while another person succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital.

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 14:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Four persons were killed while six people sustained injuries after a passenger bus collided with an autorickshaw in Bihar's Purnia, an official said on Saturday. According to Superintendent Medical College Purnia Varun Thakur, the incident took place near the ethanol factory of Purnia's Krityanand Nagar police station area.

Vijay Oraon, a relative of  one of the deceased said that all four who died were residents of the Bishanpur village Dhamdaha block in Purnia. He also said that they were on their way to Purnia Court in connection with a land dispute case.

The official said that all the injured are being treated at the Purnia Medical College. Three persons died on the spot, while another person succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

