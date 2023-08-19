Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Rescue operations continue in landslide-hit Jakhna village

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 14:11 IST
Uttarakhand: Rescue operations continue in landslide-hit Jakhna village
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel on Saturday continued to conduct rescue and relief operations in Jakhna village, which was affected after a landslide struck Langa Road near Dehradun on Wednesday, an official said on Saturday. According to the SDRF Uttarakhand Police after a villager fainted a jawan of its force carried the villager on his back to the main road and then transported him to the hospital in an SDRF vehicle.

Earlier on Wednesday, as many as 15 houses collapsed and seven cowsheds were completely destroyed in subsidence and landslides at Jakhan village, part of Madrasu gram panchayat on Langha Road, 50 km from Dehradun, an official statement informed. Jakhan village is home to about 15 families, comprising 50 people. However, no loss of life was reported in these incidents, officials informed.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the water level in the Pindar river in the Tharali area of Chamoli district surged after heavy rainfall in the state, a senior official said. "There was heavy rain in the area late at night yesterday, after which the water level of the Pranmati River started flowing above the danger mark. Due to this, the Pindar river also came in spate," Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said.

The District Magistrate further stated that the surge in the water level of the rivers created an atmosphere of panic among the local people of the area and that several houses and agricultural lands in the area were damaged. The police and the administration have been continuously engaged in the relief efforts in the Tharali area, the DM said.

He further said that no casualties have been reported so far, but houses and agricultural lands in the area have been damaged. Heavy rains have disrupted normal life in Kaluwala area of Dehradun. Rainwater entered the houses and caused waterlogging on the streets, officials said.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), information was received from the Disaster Control Room that incessant rainfall had created major waterlogging in the streets and that rainwater had also entered people's homes in Dehradun's Kaluwala area, disrupting daily life. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand this monsoon have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

