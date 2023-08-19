3 women mowed down by bus, 4 injured in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Three women were killed while four others were seriously injured after they were hit by a bus in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Saturday, police said. Of the four injured, three are women and the other is man.

According to officials, the victim pedestrians were from a group called 'Ramdevra Paidal Yatri' and were heading towards Ramdevra when the incident took place. The police reached the spot and sent the injured to a hospital in Bilara for treatment.

Further information is awaited. Earlier, seven people from one family died on the spot and two were seriously injured, including a child, in a horrific bus and car collision in Banthadi Village, Rajasthan, in the late hours of Saturday.

The car was coming from Sikar when, on a turn, it collided with a bus at Titri Chauraha of Banthadi village. (ANI)

