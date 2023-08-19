Heroin worth Rs2 crore seized in Meghalaya, one held

An inter-state drug trafficker was nabbed on Saturday in a swift operation by West Garo Hills district police, officials said. Furthermore, heroin worth Rs 2 crore was seized from his possession.

Taking to 'X' (Formerly known as Twitter), CM Sangma wrote, "The @MeghalayaPolice thwarted another attempt by drug mafia to ruin our youth! In a swift ops @wghpolice nabbed one Inter-State trafficker and seized Heroin worth ₹2 Crore". Hailing the Meghalaya police, CM Sangma wrote, 'Well done @lrbishnoiips (IPS LR Bishnoi, Meghalaya) and his team! Our govt is fully committed to crush evil designs of traffickers to afflict our society @HMOIndia".

A day earlier, two people including one African national in two different cases of drug smuggling were arrested in the national capital. The police seized some contraband worth around 35 lakhs, officials said. (ANI)

