Left Menu

UP: CM Yogi offers prayer at Ram Janamabhoomi; takes stock of temple construction in Ayodhya

The work of constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going on in full swing. On August 5, 2020, PM Modi performed the Bhoomi puja for the construction of the Ram Temple.

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 14:36 IST
UP: CM Yogi offers prayer at Ram Janamabhoomi; takes stock of temple construction in Ayodhya
CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayer at Ram Janamabhoomi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday offered prayer at Ram Janamabhoomi and took stock of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, an official release said. The work of constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going on in full swing. On August 5, 2020, PM Modi performed the Bhoomi puja for the construction of the Ram Temple.

According to the official statement from the chief minister's office, CM Yogi will also participate in other programs after visiting the Ram Janmabhoomi complex and observing the works of the temple construction. CM Yogi will leave for Lucknow after a two-hour stay in Ayodhya.

Yogi Adityanath on Friday along with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, and MoS for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, inaugurated the Youth20 (Y20) Summit on Friday in Varanasi. Around 150 delegates from G20 countries, guest countries, and international organizations converged to discuss the five identified themes of Y20 including Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st Century Skills, Peacebuilding and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life, Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance, Health, Wellbeing and Sports: Agenda for Youth.

The Y20 Summit is the culmination of the Inception Meeting at Guwahati, 14 Youth-20 Consultations conducted at prominent educational institutions, Pre Summit at Leh, Ladakh, Brainstorming sessions, Y20 Chaupals, and various Jan Bhagidari events conducted across the country in the run-up to the main Y20 Summit. This Summit aims to provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders, contribute to the development of young people, and discuss the Youth agenda on a global platform. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023