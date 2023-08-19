UP: CM Yogi offers prayer at Ram Janamabhoomi; takes stock of temple construction in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday offered prayer at Ram Janamabhoomi and took stock of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, an official release said. The work of constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going on in full swing. On August 5, 2020, PM Modi performed the Bhoomi puja for the construction of the Ram Temple.

According to the official statement from the chief minister's office, CM Yogi will also participate in other programs after visiting the Ram Janmabhoomi complex and observing the works of the temple construction. CM Yogi will leave for Lucknow after a two-hour stay in Ayodhya.

Yogi Adityanath on Friday along with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, and MoS for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, inaugurated the Youth20 (Y20) Summit on Friday in Varanasi. Around 150 delegates from G20 countries, guest countries, and international organizations converged to discuss the five identified themes of Y20 including Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st Century Skills, Peacebuilding and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life, Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance, Health, Wellbeing and Sports: Agenda for Youth.

The Y20 Summit is the culmination of the Inception Meeting at Guwahati, 14 Youth-20 Consultations conducted at prominent educational institutions, Pre Summit at Leh, Ladakh, Brainstorming sessions, Y20 Chaupals, and various Jan Bhagidari events conducted across the country in the run-up to the main Y20 Summit. This Summit aims to provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders, contribute to the development of young people, and discuss the Youth agenda on a global platform. (ANI)

