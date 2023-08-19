Left Menu

ED files money laundering case chargesheet against 2 persons in Odisha drugs case

ED on July 28, filed the prosecution complaint for conviction of the accused and confiscation of properties involved in the money laundering.

Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint before a Bhubaneswar special court against two persons for the alleged illegal possession of more than 3 kg of brown sugar category of narcotics. The ED filed a chargesheet against Sk Ashik and his brother Sk Mohatab in a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), an official statement said.

ED on July 28, filed the prosecution complaint for conviction of the accused and confiscation of properties involved in the money laundering. The Special Court, PMLA, Bhubaneswar, took cognizance of the offence of money laundering as committed by the accused persons on August 18.

ED initiated an investigation under PMLA on the basis of FIR and charge sheet filed by Special Task Force, Crime Branch, Bhubaneswar, under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 against Sk. Ashik Ali and Sk. Mohatab Ali. The investigation is initiated in connection with the possession of 3 kg 265 gm of contraband 'brown sugar' with them and recovery of the same during their personal search.

ED investigation revealed that they used to procure brown sugar from drug peddlers from the Medinapur area of Paschim Medinipur District, West Bengal. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

