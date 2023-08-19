Bihar: Four arrested for killing Araria journalist, 2 others on run

Four people have been arrested in connection to the alleged killing of a journalist in Bihar's Araria, police said on Sunday. According to officials, eight people have been booked in connection to the case.

The journalist, identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav, was allegedly shot dead at his residence near Raniganj Bazar area in Araria district on Friday. The arrested accused have been identified as Vipin Yadav, Bhavesh Yadav, Ashish Yadav, and Umesh Yadav.

Officials said that apart from these four accused, two more persons identified as Rupesh Yadav and Kranti Yadav, are already serving jail term at Araria prison in a different case. "They have been booked for planning the conspiracy in journalist's killing," officials pointed out. "Two accused Rupesh Yadav and Kranti Yadav are in Araria jail and the Police are taking them on remand," they said adding that the other two accused in the case are on the run.

"Efforts to trace them are on. We're further looking into the case," officials added. Earlier on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the incident and termed it 'unfortunate'.

Meanwhile, JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar on Saturday hailed the Bihar police over the arrest of the accused. Kumar said that it is significant that the police have arrested the suspects within 24 hours.

"Within 24 hours, Police arrested the accused...raids were conducted in jail after the victim's family members listed names of the suspects...A thorough probe was done. Opposition must talk about that as well", said the JDU spokesperson. Union Minister Giriraj Singh, a day earlier, sought the CM's resignation alleging 'poor' law and order.

"In a state where journalists, police personnel are not safe,...a woman MLA does not find herself safe...even after this if Nitish Kumar makes visits to Delhi to become Prime Minister and talks about opposition unity, it is better if he resigns first and then competes for the Prime Minister's post', Singh said. Additionally, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday blamed the "poor" law and order situation in the state for the incident. (ANI)

