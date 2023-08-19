Left Menu

Odisha: ECOR to install device to prevent elephant deaths due to train accidents 

The IDS will help detect elephants approaching the railway tracks and alert railway officials and loco pilots, ensuring the train speed gets reduced and thereby avert elephant deaths informs.

Odisha: ECOR to install device to prevent elephant deaths due to train accidents 
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
The East Coast of Railway (ECOR) is all set to install Intrusion Detection System (IDS) in elephant movement areas in order to prevent deaths due to train accidents, an official said. "The IDS will help detect elephants approaching the railway tracks and alert railway officials and loco pilots, ensuring the train speed gets reduced and thereby avert elephant deaths informs", said Biswajit Sahu, Chief Public Relations officer, East Coast of Railway.

An official reported that in the month of March alone, seven deaths of elephants were reported in the state. Most of these deaths are reported due to poaching, electrocution or train/ road accidents. In addition, 2776 wild animals had been killed in the past 5 years (2017-18 to 2021-22) in Odisha, including 416 elephants. (ANI)

