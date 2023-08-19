Odisha: ECOR to install device to prevent elephant deaths due to train accidents
The IDS will help detect elephants approaching the railway tracks and alert railway officials and loco pilots, ensuring the train speed gets reduced and thereby avert elephant deaths informs.
- Country:
- India
The East Coast of Railway (ECOR) is all set to install Intrusion Detection System (IDS) in elephant movement areas in order to prevent deaths due to train accidents, an official said. "The IDS will help detect elephants approaching the railway tracks and alert railway officials and loco pilots, ensuring the train speed gets reduced and thereby avert elephant deaths informs", said Biswajit Sahu, Chief Public Relations officer, East Coast of Railway.
An official reported that in the month of March alone, seven deaths of elephants were reported in the state. Most of these deaths are reported due to poaching, electrocution or train/ road accidents. In addition, 2776 wild animals had been killed in the past 5 years (2017-18 to 2021-22) in Odisha, including 416 elephants. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Odisha declares Hepatitis B and C as notifiable diseases
Shah praises Patnaik for containing naxal violence in Odisha
Union home minister Shah, CM Patnaik launch national highway projects in Odisha
Amit Shah thanks Odisha government for support to Centre’s fight against Naxalism
Odisha: Amit Shah inaugurates 4 laning of Kamakhya Nagar-Duburi Section of NH-53