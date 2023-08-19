UP: ATS gets 10-day custody for 3 out of 5 Naxalites arrested from Ballia

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has got a 10-day custody remand of three out of five alleged Naxals who were arrested in Ballia district on August 15, officials said. The three along with their two accomplices were arrested on Tuesday, after which a special court granted the custody of Lallu Ram, his daughter Tara Devi and Ram Moorat Rajbhar to the ATS for 10 days, a senior ATS official said on Friday.

The five identified as Tara Devi, Lallu Ram, Satya Prakash, Rammurat and Vinod Sahni have several criminal cases registered against them in Bihar. Earlier, the ATS officials claimed that the five accused, who were key members of the banned Community Party of India (Maoist), were arrested from the Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.

All of them were arrested on Tuesday from Basantpur village of the Sahatwar police station area of the district while they were having a secret meeting under mask organisations to expand their activities in Purvanchal, according to a statement from the UP-ATS. According to the police, on the basis of input ATS raided the designated spot and arrested the five accused, all residents of Ballia.

Literature, documents, pamphlets, related to the banned organization CPI (Maoist), seven mobile phones, and a 9 mm pistol along with cartridges have been recovered from the accused. Ten thousand rupees in cash were also recovered. According to the ATS, CPI (Maoist) was planning for the expansion of the organisation and enhancement of Naxal activities in the bordering districts of UP, Bihar and Jharkhand. These people were preparing to raise an armed rebellion within the country through mask organisations.

Tara Devi alias Manju alias Manisha, an active member of Mahila Squad, has been associated with the organization since 2005. She has been involved in many Naxalite incidents and used to see the recruitment for the organisation, and read the police Tara Devi was also involved in the famous Madhuban bank robbery case, in which for the first time Naxalites came to the city and looted banks and markets while firing indiscriminately with sophisticated weapons. Two policemen were killed in the incident and several others injured. After the incident, Tara was arrested by the police along with Naxalite Satish alias Ram Pravesh Baitha alias Ravi ji. (ANI)

