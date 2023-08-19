Left Menu

Over Rs 11 crore given to flood-hit people in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar: Uttarakhand minister

Uttarakhand cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj Saturday said the state government has provided immediate assistance of over Rs 11 crore to flood-hit people in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts.He added that the extensive damage caused to human life and property in the state due to the excessive rains are being assessed.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-08-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 15:57 IST
Over Rs 11 crore given to flood-hit people in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar: Uttarakhand minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj Saturday said the state government has provided immediate assistance of over Rs 11 crore to flood-hit people in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

He added that the extensive damage caused to human life and property in the state due to the excessive rains are being assessed. Roads and bridges in the state have also suffered huge damages due to heavy rainfall, Maharaj, who is in charge of culture, tourism and PWD departments, said at a press conference here. ''The extent of damage to roads and bridges across the state is being assessed and the process of rebuilding them would start after the monsoon,'' he added.

''In Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts, which I toured recently, rainwater has inundated houses, shops and agricultural fields, destroying crops spread over hundreds of hectares,'' he told reporters here. More than Rs 11 crore has already been spent on providing immediate assistance to the flood-hit farmers and people in the two districts, the minister added. Maharaj said 406 roads in Uttarakhand are blocked due to landslides, 100 have been reopened while most of the national highways are open.

According to the data prepared by the Union Home Ministry, seven districts in Uttarkhand were hit by the monsoon floods and landslides. During the press meet, Maharaj also highlighted the steps taken by the state government to boost religious and adventure tourism in the state. The creation of better facilities for devotees has led to an unprecedented rise in the number of pilgrims taking the Chardham Yatra, he said, adding that over 22 crore people have registered for the yatra through the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam.

The minister said the new religious tourism circuits consisting of 12 temples each from Garhwal and Kumaon regions such as Vaishnav, Vivekananda, Navgrah, Nagaraja and Mahasu Devta circuits are being created so that pilgrims visit both regions of the state and ample employment opportunities are generated for locals. The state is also promoting the Timmersain Mahadev in Chamoli district, where three ice Shiv lingas form during March, on the lines of the Amarnath Yatra, he said. A master plan has been prepared to redevelop the popular skiing destination Auli at par with international standards, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023